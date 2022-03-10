Air purifiers and 2-in-1 humidifier oil diffusers starting from $34: LEVOIT, BISSELL, more

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Diffuser for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it fetches directly from LEVOIT, this is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find at 30% off the going rate. This popular solution pulls double duty, keeping things comfortable on the humidifier side of things while also being able to run your aromatherapy sessions with built-in diffuser functionality for your essential oils. Features include an up to 3-foot mist output, a humidity sensor to “read the room’s current relative humidity level and automatically adjust mist level,” as well as a top-fill design to make it a bit easier to clean and load back up. Head below for more deals from $34.
More air purifier and humidifier deals:
- LEVOIT Classic 100 Humidifier $34 (Reg. $40)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier Core Mini $45 (Reg. $50)
- Govee Smart Air Purifier $51 (Reg. $110)
- Lightning deal, act fast
- LEVOITCore 400 Smart Air Purifier $189 (Reg. $220)
- BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier $250 (Reg. $340)
- PureFlow HomeKit HEPA Air Purifier $340 (Reg. $370)
- And even more…
Then go head over to our smart home hub for additional upgrades ahead of spring this year. Today we spotted some Anker eufy HomeKit indoor and outdoor cameras starting at $36 to keep an eye on your property alongside solid integration with Apple’s intelligent connected household ecosystem. You can get a closer look at what’s on tap in this morning’s coverage right here.
More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Diffuser:
- High-Quality is Best: The model Dual 100 has a mist output of up to 220 ml/h and a 3-foot mist height, making your bedroom or office comfortable in minutes. With a run time of up to 20 hours, you don’t have to worry about constant refills
- Humidity Sensor: Worried about over-humidifying your space. The built-in humidity sensor can read the room’s current relative humidity level and automatically adjust mist level, maintaining comfortable humidity at all times.
- Convenient Top-Fill Design: The large opening makes refilling and cleaning the tank easy. Enjoy the convenience of a thoughtfully-designed product
