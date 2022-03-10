Air purifiers and 2-in-1 humidifier oil diffusers starting from $34: LEVOIT, BISSELL, more

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Diffuser for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it fetches directly from LEVOIT, this is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find at 30% off the going rate. This popular solution pulls double duty, keeping things comfortable on the humidifier side of things while also being able to run your aromatherapy sessions with built-in diffuser functionality for your essential oils. Features include an up to 3-foot mist output, a humidity sensor to “read the room’s current relative humidity level and automatically adjust mist level,” as well as a top-fill design to make it a bit easier to clean and load back up. Head below for more deals from $34.

More air purifier and humidifier deals:

Then go head over to our smart home hub for additional upgrades ahead of spring this year. Today we spotted some Anker eufy HomeKit indoor and outdoor cameras starting at $36 to keep an eye on your property alongside solid integration with Apple’s intelligent connected household ecosystem. You can get a closer look at what’s on tap in this morning’s coverage right here.

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Diffuser:

High-Quality is Best: The model Dual 100 has a mist output of up to 220 ml/h and a 3-foot mist height, making your bedroom or office comfortable in minutes. With a run time of up to 20 hours, you don’t have to worry about constant refills

Humidity Sensor: Worried about over-humidifying your space. The built-in humidity sensor can read the room’s current relative humidity level and automatically adjust mist level, maintaining comfortable humidity at all times.

Convenient Top-Fill Design: The large opening makes refilling and cleaning the tank easy. Enjoy the convenience of a thoughtfully-designed product

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!