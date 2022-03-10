Air purifiers and 2-in-1 humidifier oil diffusers starting from $34: LEVOIT, BISSELL, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsLevoit
30% off From $34

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Diffuser for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it fetches directly from LEVOIT, this is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find at 30% off the going rate. This popular solution pulls double duty, keeping things comfortable on the humidifier side of things while also being able to run your aromatherapy sessions with built-in diffuser functionality for your essential oils. Features include an up to 3-foot mist output, a humidity sensor to “read the room’s current relative humidity level and automatically adjust mist level,” as well as a top-fill design to make it a bit easier to clean and load back up. Head below for more deals from $34

More air purifier and humidifier deals:

Then go head over to our smart home hub for additional upgrades ahead of spring this year. Today we spotted some Anker eufy HomeKit indoor and outdoor cameras starting at $36 to keep an eye on your property alongside solid integration with Apple’s intelligent connected household ecosystem. You can get a closer look at what’s on tap in this morning’s coverage right here

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier and Diffuser:

  • High-Quality is Best: The model Dual 100 has a mist output of up to 220 ml/h and a 3-foot mist height, making your bedroom or office comfortable in minutes. With a run time of up to 20 hours, you don’t have to worry about constant refills
  • Humidity Sensor: Worried about over-humidifying your space. The built-in humidity sensor can read the room’s current relative humidity level and automatically adjust mist level, maintaining comfortable humidity at all times.
  • Convenient Top-Fill Design: The large opening makes refilling and cleaning the tank easy. Enjoy the convenience of a thoughtfully-designed product

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Levoit

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Metakoo’s e-bike with 37-mile range per charge now $5...
New Amazon low hits Chefman’s 20L family-sized To...
Paxcess 60W solar panel offers 18W USB-C at $105 (Save ...
Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, ...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD f...
Snow Joe’s budget-friendly snow shovel clears a 10-in...
Save $200 on a GIGABYTE AORUS 15P Gaming Laptop
Sennheiser EPOS GSP 670 wireless gaming headset with 20...
Load more...
Show More Comments