Clean the car this spring with Amazon’s Microfiber Wash Mitts 2-pack at $8 (New low)

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack Amazon Basics Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Mitt for $7.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 for the last year and roughly $11.50 before that, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at about 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is $2 under the previous best price we have seen and just in-time to get outside for car wash season. At $0.75 more than a single Chemical Guys Chenille Wash Mitt, today’s deal is easily one of the best values you’ll find on a pair of microfiber solutions for leaving the car sparkling clean and scratch-free this spring and summer. They can absorb “7x” their weight in water and are even machine-washable to keep them fresh all season (and beyond). More details below.

You’ll find a few other 2-pack options on Amazon, but none that are nearly as popular as the Amazon Basics above for less than $7. If you’re looking to ensure you have some of these in car wash kit this year, now’s the time to strike.

Speaking of the car, be sure to check out these ongoing iOttie deals. We have some new all-time lows kicking on its dual-port Alexa-enabled car charger as well as its latest-model dash cam starting from $49 shipped. You can get a closer look at both offers and the deal prices in our previous coverage from yesterday afternoon right here.

just be sure you also check out the new ESR HaloLock MagSafe dashboard car mount as well.

More on the Amazon Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Mitt:

Microfiber car wash mitt absorbs 7x its weight in water for fast, efficient results; can be used with plain/soapy water or for drying

Lint-free, scratch-free, and non-abrasive to paint for peace of mind and superior results

Elastic wrist cuff helps keep mitt in place on hand

Machine washable for easy cleaning; can be reused again and again

