Amazon offering $50 off 11-piece percussion massager bundles for today only (up to 42% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eaglewood Trading (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 42% off TOLOCO back massagers. You can land the TOLOCO Cordless Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for $69.99 shipped. Regularly around $120 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there in over a year outside of a 1-day deal back in September. There are certainly more affordable options out there, but this one is a more robust solution that delivers a nice digital touch screen display alongside 20 speed levels alongside ten replaceable massage heads that “help users relax all parts of the body.” It also features an “ergonomic” silicone handle and comes with a carrying case. More details below.

The popular Flyby model will run you slightly more right now, but you can save quite a bit with the Cholas Percussion Body Muscle Massager. While not quite as high-end looking, this one includes a similar set of massage heads and features as well as the LCD screen for $40 shipped on Amazon.

You might also want to swing by our fitness tracker hub for more ways to supplement your health and workout regimen at a discount. The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models are a good example here with deep deals and up to $80 in savings alongside new Body Composition tech for keeping an eye on muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Get a closer look in our deal coverage here.

More on the TOLOCO Percussion Massage Gun:

Massage gun, can effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and let you enjoy the comfortable experience brought by deep tissue massage gun

Muscle massage gun, 20 speed levels, from low, medium to high, bringing different intensity massage experience

Cordless massage gun, 10 replaceable massage heads help users relax all parts of the body, great for back massage, neck, arms, legs, muscle massage

