No more bulky key rings: Compact KeySmart holder now within cents of Amazon low at $12.50

KeySmart’s official Amazon is now offering its Compact Key Organizer in red for $12.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 directly from KeySmart, it has been listed for between $14 and $17 over the last several months at Amazon where it is now within cents of the all-time low. This handy solution allows folks to say goodbye to “bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good,” according to KeySmart. With no tools required, it houses eight standard-size house keys and the like with a sort of fold-out mechanism that fits right into your pocket. A loop along the top allows you to attach a car or entry FOB if necessary onto its aircraft aluminum frame and stainless steel hardware as well. More details below.

Another alternative to a traditional key ring that goes for even less are these simple metal carabiner clips. You can land a 3-pack for $8 Prime shipped right now and fit even more keys on there. You won’t get the novel fold-out design here, but they are also much more affordable at just over $2.50 a pop.

We are also tracking a notable deal on the CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool. This unique solutions doubles as a Philips head screwdriver that was designed by “former Army officer and martial arts instructor, James Williams.” Get a closer look and more details in our deal coverage right here. Then go swing by our roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC while you’re at it.

More on the KeySmart Key Organizer:

Key Size Requirements: KeySmart accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys (max of 80mm long and 2mm thick each)

Easy to assemble, no tools required, holds all of your existing keys – attach your larger car keys or fob remotes with the included Loop Piece attachment

Say goodbye to bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good – organize that mess and free up your pockets with a KeySmart Key Organizer!

KeySmart’s ultra light, compact body is built with aircraft aluminum frames and stainless steel hardware – the patented S-shaped design makes carrying your keys delightful

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!