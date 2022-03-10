Skip the connected tax with this new Amazon low on Sunny Health’s B9 exercise bike at $173

Amazon is now offering the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B9 Indoor Cycling Bike for $173.31 shipped. Regularly $300 for more over the last several months, this is at least $127 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It might not be one of those fancy new connected magnetic models – that one sells for $517 – but it will get you in shape much the same and features a slightly more modern look than some of the older flywheel options out there. Features include dual pad resistance, the adjustable multi-grip handlebars and seat, the 40-pound flywheel, and a “heavy-duty” steel frame. More details below.

This more upright version from Sunny Health & Fitness features a similar metal treatment and comes in at slightly less on Amazon. It’s not quite as modern looking, but again, will certainly do the trick for folks that can keep themselves motivated without the connected features.

Now all you need is a nice fitness tracker and some earbuds and you’re off to the races. Fortunately for you, we have a great deal on Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS smartwatch to track your metrics inside and out as well as a solid ongoing price drop on Beats Studio Buds back down at the 2022 low in all three colorways at $120 shipped. Just be sure to check out these offers on Apple’s latest Series 7 wearables as well.

More on the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B9 Indoor Bike:

DUAL FELT PAD RESISTANCE: Use the brake pad system to make micro adjustments to the flywheel resistance. Press the emergency stop lever to bring the flywheel to an instant stop while exercising.

EASY ADJUSTMENTS: This bike is equipped with adjustable multi-grip handlebars to accommodate to your riding style. Move the two-way adjustable seat up or down to match your leg inseam length.

BELT-DRIVE MECHANISM: The smooth belt-drive mechanism is virtually maintenance free and quiet. It engages the 40 lb flywheel, which is designed for momentum and drives challenging workouts.

HEAVY DUTY STEEL FRAME: Feel confident performing any cycle-based workout on the steel cycle bike frame that can support up to 275 lb.

