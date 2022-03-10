Energizer LED Camping Lantern with USB now 50% off ahead of spring adventures at $14.50

Amazon is now offering the Energizer LED Camping Lantern for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 50% on-page coupon. Regularly $29 over the last several months, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within about $1.50 of our mentions from last summer, one of the lowest we have ever tracked, and a great time to pick one up before the weather warms up. You’re looking at a 1,000-lumen light source that lasts for up to 8 hours straight on high mode using four D batteries. It is IPX4 water-resistant with a 1 meter drop protection and features a non-slip grip to help the cause. Not to mention the built-in USB port for charging up your gear. More details below.

There aren’t very many better options for less than today’s lead deal, but it is worth looking at the Wakeman Outdoor Camping Lantern. It sells for just over $11 Prime shipped at Amazon to save some cash. It won’t charge your gear and isn’t quite as powerful as our lead deal at 220 lumens, but there are some savings to be had if those are worthy trade-offs for you.

Speaking of outdoor gear and the like, Amazon’s latest Stanley sale is still live with prices from just over $15 Prime shipped. Along with the brand’s lauded drinking vessels and food jars, you’ll also find camping cook sets and other handy gear for your spring and summer adventures. Hit up our coverage for more details.

More on the Energizer LED Camping Lantern:

[Reliable Power]: One (1) Energizer VISION LED Lantern in black operates on 4 Energizer D batteries (batteries not included)

[Powerful, Diffuse Light]: This LED lantern delivers 360-degree area lighting

[Great Outdoor Light]: This lantern features a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as an outdoor light, camping lantern or emergency light

[Bright, Lasting Area Light]: LED light casts 1000 lumens on High mode for up to 8 hours

