Grab this GIGABYTE AORUS 15P Gaming Laptop for new low price of $1,400 (Reg. $1,600)

Amazon is currently offering the GIGABYTE AORUS 15P 15.6-inch i7/3070/16GB/1TB for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally priced around $1,600, this $200 savings marks the lowest price we’ve tracked this laptop offered at Amazon. Newegg is also currently matching this discounted price. Running an Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card, the AORUS 15P is a powerful machine. The 16GB of system memory and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD means your games will have lightning-fast response times. The display features a 1080p IPS-level panel running at 240Hz, is Pantone Certified, and factory color calibrated. Thunderbolt 4 support means you’ll be able to greatly expand the I/O from the included USB ports, HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and Ethernet.

With your savings, you could grab this Sceptre 24-inch FHD 75Hz Monitor for $136.50. While you are unlikely to find a higher resolution monitor under the $200 you saved on the featured laptop, having a second monitor is better than not having one. A plus of this specific model is the 75Hz refresh rate which will look better than the typical 60Hz monitors. It also features Adaptive-Sync technology so you won’t experience tearing or sluggishness.

If you’re looking at building a computer, now is the time to grab a graphics card. Check out this deal on a PNY RTX 3070 for $900. This is a rare discount that will save you $150. You can also check out this deal on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Gaming Mouse for $30. Designed to be lightweight and sturdy, this mouse will have less of an impact on your response time.

GIGABYTE AORUS 15P Gaming Laptop features:

The AORUS series professional gaming laptop offers the ultimate mobile eSports platform meeting professional player standards. Equipped with the latest GeForce RTX™ 30 series GPUs and supplemented by the newest version of the exclusive Windforce Infinity cooling technology, the model ensures stability in delivering 100% output performance, bringing to you the best next-generation display effects and realistic in-game effects. Experience blazing fast refresh rates with the display designed for gaming, the AORUS 15P provides a powerful and smooth AAA gaming experience. AORUS 15P is your trusted ally in helping you achieve your eSports dreams! Equipped with the upgraded 11th-gen Intel Core H series processor, the AORUS enhances performance while supporting next-generation PCIe Gen4 SSD and Thunderbolt™ 4, capable of processing multiple tasks faster than its competitors!

