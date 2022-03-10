Philips’ Sonicare connected electric toothbrush gets the kids to do it right at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth Connected Rechargeable Toothbrush for $29.95 shipped in aqua blue or pink. Regularly $50 at Amazon and Walmart where they are also $20 off, today’s deal is a solid 40% off the going rate. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and the price drop we saw for the holidays last year. A fun and vibrant way to get the kids into brushing their teeth with an electric solution, it includes Bluetooth connectivity to the interactive free app that “educates and gets kids excited about brushing” with rewards for each session. Features include a musical “kid pacer,” eight different stickers to customize the handle, 14-day battery life, and the usual 2-minute timer. More details below.

If you’re not sold on the brand name solution above, take a look at the 2-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrushes. Also coming in fun colors, you can score a pair of them for just $9 Prime shipped. It’s hard to imagine them being quite as robust and they do require batteries, but they are also significantly less expensive at $4.50 a pop.

For the adults, we are still tracking some great deals on water flossers to take your home oral care game up a notch. Starting from $22, you’ll find options from Philips, Oral-B, Waterpik and others with some of the best prices of the year in tow. All of the details are right here.

More on the Philips Sonicare Kids Bluetooth Toothbrush:

91% of dental professional parents prefer Sonicare for Kids for their own children

Interactive free app educates and gets kids excited about brushing. Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

Patented sonic technology. Is 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes in hard to reach areas. Includes: 1 Sonicare for kids handle, 1 childrens brush head, 1 charging base, bonus stickers

