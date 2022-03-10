Carry your laptop in style with the Speck Deadline Universal Backpack for $28 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering the Speck Products Deadline Universal Backpack for $27.92 shipped. Previously listed around $35 in February, this 22% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this backpack offered on Amazon. Grabbing this bag off Amazon is even cheaper than getting it directly from Speck, which currently lists it for $40. You’ll be able to store all the items you need for school or work inside this backpack using the organizers. A padded compartment will support laptops up to 15 inches while also protecting them while being transported. The padded shoulder straps mean you’ll stay comfortable while walking for prolonged periods. There is even a dedicated tablet sleeve that will fit most tablets!

If a solid black color is not your style, this same backpack comes in a Pistachio Green/Dark Teal color for $27.35. These bags are a great deal, even compared to Amazon Basics backpacks. For instance, look at this Basics Canvas Laptop Backpack for $30.74. You’ll find that it has many of the same features as the Speck backpack, but for $3 more. If you need more storage space than the 24L provided in Speck Deadline, Speck has its Transfer Pro 26L backpack for $46.

Be sure to also check out Speck’s magnetic AirTag Luggage Tag for $25. This price is the second-best we’ve seen since the product launched. The perforated texture and design create a minimalist look. You can also take a look at these deals on GIGABYTE and ASUS gaming laptops. Starting at $1,300, they are some good deals on powerful laptops.

Speck Products Deadline Universal Backpack features:

Designed for the busy student, this stylish and versatile top loading backpack is perfect for staying organized on the go. Multiple compartments ensure everything’s in the right place. The padded rear compartment is built to protect most 15-inch laptops, and the main compartment is roomy enough to hold outerwear, books, a tablet, or other school supplies. With a total carrying capacity of 24-liters, you can always take what you need with you.

