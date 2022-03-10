This 6-tool DEWALT 20V MAX cordless combo kit includes all the essentials at $173 off

Amazon now offers the DEWALT 20V MAX 6-Tool Compact Combo Kit for $401.99 shipped. Typically fetching closer to $575, it has been dropping over the past month and is now down to the lowest price in well over a year at $173 off. Including everything you need to outfit your tool arsenal ahead of those spring home improvement projects, this combo kit is centered around six different tools. There is most notably one of DEWALT’s popular drill/drivers to pair with other 20V MAX tools like an impact driver, circular saw, worklight, and more. Alongside a single a 2.0Ah battery pack and charger, there is also a bag to keep all of the gear nice and tidy in-between projects. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is also discounting some additional DEWALT packages to outfit your tool kit. Outlined below, these all give you different ways to get in on the 20V MAX ecosystem with some notable savings attached.

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. A great place to start is our previous coverage of these SKIL power tool discounts starting at $80. Including its 12V brushless circular saw and an impact driver, you’ll want to check out these tool kit upgrades right here.

DEWALT 20V MAX 6-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DCK620D2 6-Tool Combo Kit features DEWALT cordless tools which are ideal for most tasks on the jobsite. This DEWALT 20V MAX cordless tools combo kit features a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, work light and speaker. A contractor bag is also included for portability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!