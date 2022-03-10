Bring wireless control to your original NES with rare offer on 8Bitdo’s N30 gamepad at $25

Heads up orignal NES gamers, Amazon is now offering limited deal on the 8Bitdo N30 2.4G Wireless Gamepad for your Nintendo Entertainment System (also works with the Analogue NT mini). You can now score one for $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal, so it’ll only available for another 11 hours (at the time of writing) or until it sells out. 8Bitdo makes some of the best modern retro controllers in the game and this one can be hard to come by at all. It is usually sitting in the $30 range via Amazon third-party sellers and now’s your chance to score one alongside today’s MAR10 deals. It deliver wireless gameplay action to the original NES with via a 2.4G wireless adapter that slides into the classic controller port. Its lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and it provides a familiar setup with some extra amenities like the turbo buttons. More details below and be sure to check out our coverage of the NES Classic version as well.

If you have already put your original NES onto the basement gaming museum shelf for good, you might want to check out the new 8Bitdo Xbox gamepad instead. This new release hit earlier this week with that classic Xbox asymmetrical thumbstick design as well as custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity. Get a closer look right here.

But for all of you NES fanatics, go feast your eyes on the epic new new retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer from Love Hultén.

Then go refresh your Nintendo 1-year Switch Online subscription with a rare discount to enjoy the NES game library before diving into our Mario Day 2022 deal coverage and seven new Super Mario sets alongside the debut of Princess Peach and more.

More on the 8Bitdo N30 2.4G Wireless Gamepad:

2.4G wireless retro Controller for your original NES system

Turbo function via turbo a and turbo B Buttons

Dedicated home button to access analogue NT mini home menu wirelessly

Lag Free ＆ rechargeable built-in Lithium Ion battery

Bluetooth connection is not applicable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!