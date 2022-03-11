Might as well give Amazon’s Stainless Steel Travel Mugs a shot at just over $5 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $5.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one started life around $11.50 and has slowly crept down in price over the last several months. It is now matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today as well. A quick and easy way to bring home some new travel mugs for the car, taking to work, or just for around the house, it might not be the most robust solution out there, but at just over $5 it’s likely worth a shot. They provide a similar vacuum-insulation and up to 10 hours of temperature retention you’ll find on more pricey solutions as well. Amazon says they feature a leakproof, 360-degree sipping lid that makes them great for “coffee, tea, juice, water, and other liquids.” More details below.

As you likely imagined, there really aren’t very many options for under $5 on Amazon anyway. if you’re looking for some simple, not overly robust, travel mugs that don’t cost much ,ore than a cup of coffee or two, our lead deal is worth a go. Amazon under $6 section doesn’t really have any options we are familiar with enough to recommend. .

If you prefer something more high-end, we are also tracking some solid offers in Amazon’s latest Stanley sale. Starting from $15 Prime shipped, you’ll find the brand’s tumblers and drinking vessels marked down alongside camping cookout gear, food jars and more for all of your spring and summer adventures this year. Hit up our coverage for more details.

More on the Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

Stainless steel travel mug for coffee, tea, juice, water, and other liquids

Ideal for on-the-go hydration while traveling, commuting, and more

Durable, leakproof stainless steel construction

Vacuum-insulated keeps liquids cold for up to 10 hours or warm for up to 6 hours

360 degree easy sip design that allows you to drink from any side of the mug

