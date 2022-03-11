Repair your electronics with this AMIR 145-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $21.60

The AMIR-US storefront on Amazon is offering the 145-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $21.59 with the on-page coupon clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally priced around $29, this 15% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this screwdriver set for. If you regularly find yourself working on various electronics, this is the kit for you. Not only does it include 132 screwdriver bits in Philips, flat head, Torx, and more, you’ll also have a suction cup for removing phone screens. Plastic pry tools are also included. A flexible shaft extension allows you to reach screws in tight places.

You can currently save on the updated version of this screwdriver set by AMIR for $20. This set normally retails for $25 and has many of the same parts. One notable difference between the two sets is that this one is contained in a canvas bag while the featured set is housed in a plastic case. That plastic case does have a box for storing screws as you’re doing work while the newer kit has an organizer mat. If you don’t have the money for a full iFixit kit, then these are the sets you’ll want to check out.

If you don’t need a full screwdriver kit then check out this KeySmart Dino Keychain Multi-Tool for $7.50. You’ll have access to a bottle opener, Philips head, flathead, and letter opener. Be sure to check out these deals on pressure washers for spring cleaning, starting at $67. You’ll also find deals on other yard tools such as leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and more.

AMIR 145-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

This Screwdriver set tools will meet your all needs in repairing glasses, cameras, computers Phones, iPad, MacBook watches, Game Consoles, PS4 and other electronics.

This screwdriver uses a 3D handle carving, non-slip texture to increase friction, a more comfortable and soft grip, suitable for long time use. Embedded extension bar design, adjustable length in sections to respond to different use scenarios

This screwdriver tool set features a masonry prism design, a stylish color scheme and an advanced laser engraving process, which can be a Christmas, Valentine’s Day, New Year and a series of anniversaries’ Gifts.

