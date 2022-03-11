Bring home the regularly $40 Brim 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit at $13 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Brim 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is regularly up to $40, currently fetching $39.50 at Amazon, and is now nearly 70% off the going rate. This is also matching our previous mention and $5 under the Amazon all-time low. Alongside the glass pour-over coffee brewer, it also comes with a measuring scoop, sustainable laser-etched permanent filter, a silicone cool-touch sleeve on the decanter, and more. At this price, just about any one interested in giving pour-over a shot or that just needs a replacement should be taking closer look before the sale ends at midnight. It carries a 4+ star rating at Target where it also sells for $40. Head below for more details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $12 pour-over coffee maker section highlights how notable today’s price is. There really isn’t a single option from brand we are overly familiar with for less than $13 right now. As we mentioned above, for the price of a few lattes it might be worth a shot.

Speaking of coffee, we are also still tracking a rare deal on the Italian-made Mignon Crono Grinder at $209. This attractive option is a wonderful option for coffee enthusiasts that’s now well under the $249 asking price. But if that’s a little bit overkill for your needs, take a look at this ongoing price drop on COSORI’s dual bowl coffee and spice grinder. Now 28% off via Amazon at under $30 shipped, this more versatile offering can also handle coping up spices and garlic at within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. Hit up our home goods hub for more.

More on Brim 6 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: This kit contains everything you need for artisanal coffee. Featuring a cleanly designed transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, & sustainable laser etched permanent filter.

OPTIMAL COFFEE EXPERIENCE: Our reusable filter is designed to create the optimal water-to-coffee ratio while allowing essential coffee oils to pass through for a rich, smooth, full-bodied coffee every time. Includes 20 paper filters.

EASY TO BREW: This pour over kit includes a silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve for easy handling & a laser-etched permanent filter that allows essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee

