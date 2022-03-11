elago’s AirPods 3 Peach Case hits the lowest price since launch at $13.50, more from $10

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its adorable AirPods 3 Peach Case for $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 10% on-page coupon. Regularly $16 direct and closer to $15 these days at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked outside of the launch discount we tracked back in October at $12. If you’re looking for a bright switch up to your AIrPods 3 case this spring and summer, it doesn’t get much more notable that elago’s cute little 3D peach design. You’ll find all of the usual features like an included ring clip, the soft silicone treatment, wireless charging, and some adhesive tape for a snug and reliable fit. More details in our launch coverage and down below.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more protection, elago’s Armor AirPods 3 Case is on sale for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Usually closer to $13, this is more a subtle and modest solution with some extra protection and the carabiner-style clip included in the box. It is currently at one of the best prices we have tracked as well.

Just make sure you check out the iPod Shuffle-style case from Spigen. It has now dropped in price again since we posted the new low earlier this week and you can bring home the nostalgia-infused AirPods 3 case for $17 Prime shipped. The carabiner clip-equipped case can be found right here alongside more details on the deal price and more.

More on the elago AirPods 3 Peach Case:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT CASES ARE that they don’t fit perfectly or the design is boring. With the elago Peach case, you get a case that IS FUN AND LOOKS GOOD! Also, the case was DESIGN SPECIFICALLY for your charging case – adhesive stickers are included to ensure the case stays on always!

PREMIUM SILICONE MATERIAL PROTECTS YOUR charging case from everyday use, including DIRT, OIL, SCRATCHES AND DROPS. Silicone also provides GREAT GRIP! Carabiner is INCLUDED so that you can HANG the case from your backpack, purse, pants, etc.

