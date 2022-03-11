Throw a Jim Dunlop Guitar Multi-Tool in the studio at $10 Prime shipped (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Jim Dunlop Guitar Multi-Tool System at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Sweetwater where it is currently on backorder. Regularly over $14 directly from Dunlop, it has sat at $13 for about a year now on Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. A solid option for your gig bag or just at home in the content creation studio, this guitar multi-tool houses nine hex key attachments, a Philips head screwdriver, flathead screwdriver, and an 8mm socket wrench attachment. It is a notable option, according to Jim Dunlop, if you need to “adjust your truss rod, remove your pickguard, or [tweak] your string action and pickup height.” More details below.

If you would prefer something that includes a winder and string cutter, this relatively popular option comes in at $8 Prime shipped. You won’t get all those hex keys and screwdriver heads, but this one might be more practical on a regular basis for most guitar players out there.

In case you missed it earlier this week, musical content creators will also want to browse through our roundup of rare MIDI keyboard controller deals starting from $59. The brilliant AKAI MPK series models are up to $100 off and you’ll also find some M-Audio and Alesis decks on tap as well. Everything is waiting for you right here.

This AMIR 145-in-1 Precision Electronics Screwdriver Set deal might be of interest as well.

More on the Jim Dunlop Guitar Multi-Tool System:

The Dunlop multi-tool is a screwdriver, socket wrench, and hex key All in one, featuring numerous attachments to help you keep your instrument in tip-top shape. Whether you need to adjust your truss rod, remove your pickguard, or adjust your string action and pickup height, this gig bag necessity will accommodate almost any instrument. Features 9 hex key attachments (6 metric, 3 standard), A Philips #1 screwdriver attachment, a 2.5mm flathead attachment, and an 8mm socket wrench attachment.

