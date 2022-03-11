Slide the mini KeySmart AllTul Dino multi-tool on your keychain for $7.50 Prime shipped (25% off)

Alongside an ongoing price drop on Gerber’s best-selling Dime Mini, the official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its AllTul Dino Keychain multi-tool for $7.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 25% off the going rate, within $0.50 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find some of the other animal-themed KeySmart multi-tools marked down by 25% with on-page coupons as well. The AllTul Dino delivers a stainless multi-tool to your keychain with a bottle opener, wrench, Philips head, flat head, and letter opener in one. Whether it’s easily opening up a box or popping open a drink this spring or summer, these miniature keyring or wallet-friendly designs are worth a look at $7.50. More details below.

There aren’t very many comparable mini multi-tools on Amazon for less than $7.50 right now, or ever really. You’ll find a few with somewhat similar form-factors, but they are mostly no-name options and those that aren’t quite as popular as the KeySmart option above.

As we mentioned above, we are still tracking a notable price drop on Gerber’s mini Dime variant if you’re looking for something more substantial as well. But we also have the KeySmart compact key organizer within cents of the Amazon all-time low so you can say goodbye to “bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good.”

More on the KeySmart AllTul Dino Keychain multi-tool:

SUPER RELIABLE – The AllTul Raptor is a reliable and loyal companion that will always be there for you, whether you need help opening a box or maybe a refreshing cold beer.

VERY HANDY – AllTuls are a WILD take on the traditional multi-tool concept. This sturdy 5-in-1multi-tool will take you from being helpless to handy in dozens of scenarios that will arise daily.

STAINLESS STEEL MATERIAL – Made from stainless steel, the animal-inspired shape packs usefulness into a slim design, that is small enough to fit in your wallet, KeySmart, or on your keyring!

