Save up to $110 on Ninja’s Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven at $90 for today only (Refurb.)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $89.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 new and currently on sale for $170 at Walmart, today’s offer delivers up to $110 in savings and is $80 under the next best listing. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked this year on a refurbished unit and the best we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, the SP101 model with dehydration features goes for $169.99 at Amazon via an on-page coupon right now, down from the typical $210. It can handle all of your air frying, air roasting, broiling, and baking needs as well as typical toasting action with its 1800-watt heating system. Alongside a 60-second preheat time, this model has enough space for up to 13-inch pizzas or as much as 4-pounds of air fried foods. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

At $90, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less. Even the more basic Black+Decker TO3265XSSD Extra Wide Crisp ‘N Bake goes for over $92 right now. However, the Chefman 10L Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer is on sale for $78 shipped via Amazon right now, down from the up to $140 price tag. This is a notable 44% price drop that comes within $8 of the Amazon all-time low. This countertop convection oven can bake, air fry, dehydrate, and comes with rotisserie hardware you won’t get on the Ninja above as well. Take a closer look right here.

Speaking of Ninja, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on its Ninja’s Foodi Power Blender and food processor system. Now matching the Amazon low at $180 shipped, this versatile kitchen appliance is now $60 off and all of the details are waiting in our previous coverage. Head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.

