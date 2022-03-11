Wake up refreshed with the Philips SmartSleep Lights starting at $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-up Light for $159.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $180, this $20 savings is the lowest price we’ve tracked this light offered in over 5 months. Philips designed the SmartSleep lights to help you wake up feeling refreshed and energized. The simulated sunset and sunrise feature will help you fall asleep and wake up. Along with helping you sleep and wake up, this light will also charge your phone, play FM radio, and more. Keep reading for more details.

If you want to save some money, you can check out Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light for $80. This light is normally offered for $100 and this discount is the lowest price in over 6 months. Overall, this light takes the featured light and reduces the features to save you money. You’ll still get the sunset and sunrise simulation to assist your sleep, but you won’t be able to charge your phone and will see a more limited sound selection.

If you’re looking to upgrade your office lighting, be sure to check out this rare deal on the Philips Graident Ambiance Lightstrip for $215. This lightstrip is one of the latest additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem. Just like other Hue products, you’ll be able to control the light using your smart assistant. You may also be interested in the August no-hub HomeKit Smart lock for $198.50.

Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-up Light features:

Philips wake-up lights are recommended by physicians and pharmacists for establishing a healthy sleep and wake routine

Proven to give you an easy and energetic wake-up and improve your mood in the morning

RelaxBreathe light-guided breathing helps you relax to sleep and sunset simulation helps you fall asleep more peacefully

