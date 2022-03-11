Razer’s new Opus X Low-Latency Gaming Headset delivers ANC at $90 (Rare discount)

Amazon is offering the Razer Opus X Wireless Headset for $89.99 shipped. Normally listed at $100, this discount is the lowest price we have found this headset for since Black Friday. The Opus X headset features Bluetooth 5.0 alongside active noise cancellation for a seamless audio experience on practically any device. The built-in microphones allow you to take calls and chat with friends while gaming and sound clear while doing it. Razer custom-tuned the 40mm drivers in this headset to “provide a rich audio experience that elevates your enjoyment, delivering clear highs and mids, as well as deep, punchy bass”. About to cross a street? Turn on Quick Attention Mode so you can hear your surroundings. If you want to learn more be sure to check out our launch coverage and our hands-on review.

If you don’t require the wireless experience the Opus X offers, then you may be more interested in the Razer Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset for $30. Experience a virtual 7.1 surround sound audio stage with this headset using Razer Synapse. Unlike the Opus X, the Kraken X sports a cardioid microphone mounted on a flexible boom. You’ll be able to adjust volume and mute your microphone on the fly with the inline audio controls. Coming in at 250g, the Kraken X is the lightest Kraken headset Razer has made.

With the Opus X, you’ll need to recharge every once in a while. Be sure to check out this Spigen 120/100W USB-C/A GaN III charging hub for $60. You’ll be able to charge up to four devices at once with the two USB-C and USB-A ports. You can also check out the Sennheiser EPOS GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset for $166.50. The flip-to-mute microphone and up to 20 hours of battery life of this headset make it stand out amongst the rest.

Razer Opus X Wireless Headset features:

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology: Whether you’re grooving to your favorite beats, watching a movie, or gaming, eliminate all distractions with Active Noise Cancellation that detects and nullifies unwanted ambient noise
  • 60ms Low Latency Connection: Activate Gaming Mode to fire up the headset’s wireless performance while gaming or watching videos on Bluetooth devices for a more seamless experience
  • Built-In Microphones: With internal microphones dedicated to voice communication, the Opus X ensures you always hear everyone in your conference calls—and they hear you—with perfect clarity

