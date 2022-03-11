Apple celebrates latest TV+ premiere with $5 Samuel L. Jackson weekend movie sale 

-
AppleMediaITunes
$5

The latest original Apple TV+ series is premiering today with the first episode of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Apple is carrying over the spotlight to a collection of the actor’s most iconic flicks in a new $5 weekend movie sale via iTunes. Discounting some of Jackson’s most popular and signature roles, you’ll find a whole host of titles up for grabs for those Friday or Saturday movie nights. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights from Apple’s $5 Samuel L. Jackson movie sale

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Earlier in the week, Apple also kicked off a new $10 or less Pixar movie sale. So if all of the Samuel L. Jackson flicks aren’t quite cutting it to have you covered for movie night this weekend, be sure to shop this ongoing sale right here. There’s even a $1 HD rental still up for grabs right now, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $9...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Apple celebrates event day with $10 or less Pixar movie...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, ...
Save $10 on a Razer Opus X Wireless Headset
Score Jabra Elite 85t Wireless ANC Earbuds with a pair ...
Casely debuts new Power Pod MagSafe power banks with wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments