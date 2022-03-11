Prep for spring cleaning: Sun Joe 2800psi Pressure Washer over $100 off + more from $67

For today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on pressure washers to get the yard, patio, siding, and more clean this spring starting from $67. One standout model is the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX 2800psi Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one has sold in the $236 range at Amazon over the last several months and is currently on sale there at just over $200. Today’s deal is more than $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The 14.5-amp motor that generates up to 2,800psi is a notable way to give your patio, car, and other things around the house a deep cleaning for the spring this year. It carries a pair of on-board detergent tanks as well as delivering five quick-connect spray tips to “ tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks.” Head below for more pressure washer deals.

Be sure yo browse through today’s Sun Joe Woot pressure washer sale for additional models. There are some light work options starting from $67 Prime shipped as well as higher-end solutions with up to 42% in savings to be had. You can check everything out right here before the sells ends tonight.

You’ll also want to explore the recent Home Depot pre-spring sale as well. There is up to $500 in savings here on everything from RYOBI ride-on lawn mowers to trimmers, leaf blowers, and more to keep the yard looking its best this year. Get a closer look in yesterday’s coverage and head over to our Green Deals hub for more even more electric yard tool deals and environmentally-conscious gear.

More on the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX Pressure Washer:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power

DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

