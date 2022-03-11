Weekend magazine sale from $4.50/yr.: National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, GQ, more

This weekend’s DiscountMags “Customer Appreciation” magazine sale is now live. With deals starting from just over $4.50 per year, you’ll find notable price drops on titles like National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, GQ, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and much more. As usual, you can use these discounts to subscribe for the first time or to extend an existing one without paying anywhere near full price. There is no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals to worry about here either. More details below.

One standout among the many is 1-year of National Geographic at $19.81 with free delivery every month. This iconic classic publication sells for $29 per year at Amazon where it is now almost $5 under the 2022 low there. From nature and science pieces to the “changes that impact life on Earth,” this one will look brilliant on your coffee table every month with wonderful photography and information about a plethora of different topics. Its editorial coverage “encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.”

Browse the entire weekend Customer Appreciation magazine sale right here for additional offers starting from $4.50.

Then go scoop up your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies while you’re at it and dive into our media deal hub for all of this weekend’s movie and TV show deals including Apple’s Samuel L. Jackson sale.

More on National Geographic:

National Geographic, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

