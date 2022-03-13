Prepare for spring cleaning with this storage Gold Box from $64 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of the Gold Box Deals of the Day, the FlexiSpot storefront on Amazon is offering deals on their storage solutions at discounts upwards of 20% off. The FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Lift System is currently being offered for $207.99 shipped. Normally offered around $260, this 20% discount is within $8 of the lowest price we’ve seen this storage solution offered at. This 4-foot by 4-foot platform allows you to clear up space in your garage by taking your storage to the next level, literally. Mounting to your garage ceiling, you’ll raise and lower the platform with a handle that hangs down from the ceiling. This lift is designed to safely hold up to 300 pounds of gear. It should be noted that your ceiling should be lower than 12 feet for this kit. If you don’t feel like hand cranking, you can attach a cordless drill for effortless raising and lowering. Keep reading for more FLEXIMOUNT storage deals.

FLEXIMOUNT storage deals:

The garage ceiling lift system mentioned previously and everything listed above round out today’s FLEXIMOUNT storage solution deals. There are plenty of great deals on shelving for getting your belongings off the garage floor and safely onto the walls so you can utilize the space better. Be sure to also visit our home goods hub for other deals that can help prepare you for spring cleaning. You can also save on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 right now. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this fire stick at all year.

FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Ceiling Lift System features:

Raise and lower your overhead garage storage rack with the included hand crank or an electric power drill (not included) to easily access your overhead storage without a ladder. Great for those who need a safe, stylish, and effortless overhead home storage solution.

Heavy duty vinyl coated steel cables allow for 9ft of vertical lift and securely locks in place which is suitable for ceiling height up to 12 ft. The steel cable is adjustable, allowing it to be installed on angled ceilings.

A 4 x 4 platform creates at least 16 sq feet of overhead storage space for your seasonal decorations, large tools, outdoor equipment, and more. Compatible with 12″, 16″, and 24″ ceiling joist spacing.

