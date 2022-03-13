Today only, save on GE smart home lighting and accessories (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of GE smart home lights and accessories at discounts upwards of 30% off. You can currently grab the GE CYNC Smart LED Color-Changing Light Bulb 2-pack for $16.79 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Regularly retailing for $21, this 20% discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen this light offered on Amazon. Connecting directly to Wi-Fi without the need for a hub, these smart lights can be controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The GE CYNC app allows for quick and easy setup of GE’s smart home devices while also providing out-of-home control. This means you can turn the lights on or off while you’re away. These specific light bulbs provide 800 lumens of brightness and can be changed to shine millions of different colors. Keep reading for more GE CYNC deals.

GE CYNC deals:

All the items part of today’s deal are in GE’s CYNC lineup of smart home products. This means you can expect them to all work together nicely and with the same benefits. None of them require a hub as they will either work with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or both. Be sure to check out our smart home hub for more deals on smart home tech. If you’re looking for a new smart assistant, check out this deal on a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $55. This is the best price of the year, so be sure to take advantage of it!

GE CYNC Smart LED Light Bulb features:

Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these Cync smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed.

These smart lights fit medium base sockets for 60W incandescent A19 bulbs, helping make your house a smart home. These smart LED light bulbs use 84% less energy and last 15 times longer than a 60W incandescent bulbs.

Millions of colors change kids’ rooms with their interests, create next level movie nights, and support your team on game day. Adjust the smart bulbs’ white to any color between warm, amber and cool, bluish tones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!