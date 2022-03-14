Brita’s Stainless Steel Filter Water Bottle now back to holiday pricing at $22 (Reg. $30) + more

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and closer to $27 over the last month or two, today’s deal is nearly 30% off, matching the holiday pricing, and the best we can find. Alongside the stainless steel build quality, this one features a built-in filter so you can fill it up at work or from just about any tap knowing you’re getting something akin to your Brita pitcher at home. The 20-ounce capacity is great for the gym and it is able to keep your “water cold for 24 hours.” Head below for some deals on the plastic variants starting from $17.

Amazon is also offering the 26-ounce plastic model Brita filter bottles from $16.99 Prime shipped. While we have seen the Blush model down at this price for a while, the Orchid and others are usually at $20 or more with today’s deal coming within about $2 of the all-time low. Outside of the temperature retention and build quality, the specs are essentially the same on these plastic models as our lead deal.

If you’re not concerned with the brand name or the filtered aspect of the Brita bottles, take a look at this deal on Amazon’s Stainless Steel Travel Mugs. While they might not be the most feature-rich options out there, you can now score the vacuum-insulated travel mugs with a stainless steel treatment at just over $5 Prime shipped. And at that price they might be worth a shot anyway. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle:

Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 20 ounce of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year

This 20 ounce Brita water bottle is made from durable, double wall insulated stainless steel to keep water cold; this sleek, leak proof design is cup holder friendly; Height 10.5″; Diameter 3″; Weight 1 pound

