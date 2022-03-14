elago’s AirPods Pro Waterproof Case drops to $9: Black, gray, or glow in the dark (Reg. $15)

The official elago Amazon store is now offering its AirPods Pro Waterproof Case from $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 10% own-page coupon. Regularly $18 directly from elago, they were more like $15 on Amazon before dropping to $13 last month and then to a new all-time low today. Separating itself from the sea of flat silicone options out there, elago’s Waterproof Case features a sort of ridged design alongside the included carabiner clip. It protects your pro-grade Apple earbuds with an iP67 rating (can withstand up to 3.3-feet of submersion) and, as the name suggests, the Nightglow Blue option glows in the dark. More details below.

However, if you would prefer a simple flat black variant, the soft silicone BRG AirPods Pro case is safe bet for even less at $7 Prime shipped. This popular AirPods case solution also comes with the carabiner clip, just don’t expect it to be nearly as protective against water, splashes, and rain.

Be sure to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of CASETiFY’s Squid Game wireless charging AirPods Pro case. but if you’re looking to protect some AirPods 3 in style, hit up our ongoing deals on the Spigen’s iPod Shuffle model and this adorable peach design from the folks at elago. Oakywood’s handmade Qi-ready wooden AirPods 3 case is worth a look as well.

elago AirPods Pro Waterproof Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY! YOUR AIRPODS PRO CASE WILL be protected from water up to 3.3 feet and is RESISTANT TO DUST WITH AN IP67 RATING. PREMIUM SILICONE ALSO HELPS in protecting your case from everyday mishaps like drops!

