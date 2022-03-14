HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro within cents of all-time low at $50.50

While it might not be the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus model, Amazon is now offering the HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $50.60 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 16% off the going rate and within $0.10 of the Amazon all-time low. While you will find the standard black model down at $43 with all of the same features, this one brings a classic PAC-MAN design to your Switch setup retro gaming fans will certainly appreciate. The Split Pad Pro delivers a “full-size” controller experience to Switch in portable mode with a pair of yellow thumbsticks, and standard D-Pad, four face buttons, turbo functionality, and assignable rear triggers. This one is officially licensed by Nintendo and Bandai Namco. More details below and in our hands-on review.

But if you’re good with the typical included portable Switch experience, you might prefer to go with a standard wired controller for couch co-op and two player action. The matte black PowerA Wired Controller is a solid bet at $17 Prime shipped that will save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. It’s not going to provide that all-in-one portable setup the Split Pad Pro will, but it will be just fine on the big screen with friends and family.

Be sure to check out the Mega Man-themed HORI Split Pad Pro as well as the new Switch Split Pad Pro attachment, then dive into today’s rare deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console while it is still in stock. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the HORI PAC-MAN Edition Split Pad Pro:

Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode

Larger grip, Buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad

Assignable rear triggers, turbo functionality, and more

Fun retro PAC-MAN design

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and BANDAI Namco

