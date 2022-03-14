HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro within cents of all-time low at $50.50

-
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $60 $50.50

While it might not be the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus model, Amazon is now offering the HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $50.60 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 16% off the going rate and within $0.10 of the Amazon all-time low. While you will find the standard black model down at $43 with all of the same features, this one brings a classic PAC-MAN design to your Switch setup retro gaming fans will certainly appreciate. The Split Pad Pro delivers a “full-size” controller experience to Switch in portable mode with a pair of yellow thumbsticks, and standard D-Pad, four face buttons, turbo functionality, and assignable rear triggers. This one is officially licensed by Nintendo and Bandai Namco. More details below and in our hands-on review.  

But if you’re good with the typical included portable Switch experience, you might prefer to go with a standard wired controller for couch co-op and two player action. The matte black PowerA Wired Controller is a solid bet at $17 Prime shipped that will save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. It’s not going to provide that all-in-one portable setup the Split Pad Pro will, but it will be just fine on the big screen with friends and family. 

Be sure to check out the Mega Man-themed HORI Split Pad Pro as well as the new Switch Split Pad Pro attachment, then dive into today’s rare deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console while it is still in stock. All of the details you need are right here

More on the HORI PAC-MAN Edition Split Pad Pro:

  • Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode
  • Larger grip, Buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad
  • Assignable rear triggers, turbo functionality, and more
  • Fun retro PAC-MAN design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo and BANDAI Namco

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HORI brings its new Switch Split Pad Pro attachment sta...
PowerA’s new Pokémon Snorlax & Friends Swit...
NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Sw...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 2 $100, 10.9-inch iPad Air $9...
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 1 and 2...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $8....
OtterBox takes up to 25% off iPhone 13 series, Galaxy S...
Load more...
Show More Comments