Joby GorillaPod Starter Kit with iPhone, GoPro, other mounts at best price in years, now $20.50

Amazon is offering the JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit for $20.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal is within $0.45 of the all-time low that we saw back in 2020 and marks the best deal that we’ve seen since then at Amazon. This smartphone tripod is perfect for when you’re on-the-go this spring. You’ll find that it has a 1/4-20 thread on the ball head which makes it easy to mount a camera or smartphone grip since it’s the industry standard when it comes to DSLR accessories. It includes a smartphone clamp and also supports a GoPro adapter and flashlight clip, if that would be helpful in your setup. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for this smartphone tripod at $18.50 on Amazon and get a similar experience to today’s lead deal at around $2 less. While the tripod itself isn’t as flexible as the GorillaPod above, you’ll find that it can be more versatile thanks to its multi-tier leg design. Plus, the included Bluetooth shutter remote allows you to take photos or start videos without touching your phone screen, which can also be quite useful.

Don’t forget to check out Neewer’s camera accessory sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find a number of discounts here, but on the smartphone side of things, you’ll find ring lights and more that will help illuminate your photos and videos taken with a phone while on-the-go. Prices start at $30, so be sure to check out our previous deal coverage to find all the ways you can save.

Joby GorillaPod Start Kit Features:

The tripod’s ball-and-socket design enables you to stand it on any surface or wrap and hold onto any tree branch or railing you can find.

The 1/4″-20 threaded camera mount allows you to thread on a compact camera or other accessories with the same size socket.

The flashlight/microphone mount is a spring-loaded grip with TPE rubber pads to hold these accessories with diameters between 18 and 32mm.

