Land a new set of Nintendo Joy-Con in grey or neon blue/red down at $70 Prime shipped

Woot is now offering the Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) in grey or neon blue/red for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $80, like they currently fetch Amazon alongside the $74 renewed listing, this is $10 off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Nintendo’s official Joy-Con don’t go on sale very often and we didn’t see any notable price drops for Mario Day 2022 last week. This is a nice chance to land a spare set or to replace your aging Switch controllers, much like the rare deal we are tracking on the single Joy-Con listing. They come together on your Switch as one gamepad or can be used independently for two-player action alongside motion controls with the built-in accelerometer and gyro-sensor. More details below.

You can also transform a pair of Joy-Con in to a more traditional form-factor using the PowerA Comfort Grip. This handy add-on device comes in at under $10 Prime shipped to bring your Joy-Con a little bit closer together with double-inject rubber grips, player indicator lights, and an “ergonomic design for comfortable gameplay anywhere.”

We are also tracking a notable deal on the HORI PAC-MAN Edition Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro that is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Just be sure to check out the new Switch Split Pad Pro attachment and this deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console before it sells out on you. The rest of our Nintendo coverage is right here.

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun.Battery life can last for more than six hours, but will vary depending on the software and usage conditions. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for roughly 3 hours on a single charge

Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip

They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games.

