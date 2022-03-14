Philips Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shaver drops to $56 today at Amazon (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver (BG7040/42) for $55.95 shipped. Regularly $70 or more, this is the second-best discount we have tracked on Amazon since last summer and within $7 of the Prime Day/Black Friday all-time lows there. The 7000-series can runs for up to 80 minutes straight after a 1-hour charge and includes an extra shaver head alongside the storage case. The dual-sided setups is designed to shave or trim “any length of hair in all body zones” with five adjustable length combs. an “ergonomic” grip, and a wet/dry design in tow. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target where similar models without the extra head come in at $70. More details below. 

If you think you can get away with something not quite as high-end, take a look at the Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer. This one ships with a far more extensive set of attachments, including nose and ear trimmers, while coming in at $45 shipped on Amazon. It also one of the more popular options in its category there.,

If that’s still bit much for your needs, it doesn’t get much more affordable than the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 model. Selling for under $20 Prime shipped, this showerproof option features a bi-directional trimming head that runs on a single AA battery for a simple and no-frills setup that wont break the bank. 

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 features:

  • With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones
  • This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort
  • This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

