Shure mics you see on every podcast are on sale today from $249 with FREE $99+ headphones

-
AmazonShure
From $249

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on top-notch Shure podcasting microphone and headphone bundles. Many of the podcasts you listen to and watch every day use this gear and now’s your chance to bring some of it into your own setup at a discount. There are several different bundles available featuring Shure’s MV7 XLR and USB mics as well as the new model of the legendary SM7 (this one is just as good and a popular choice for music recording as well) on tap here, each of which are paired with a set of $99+ headphones. The savings are at least 15% off, but you’re essentially getting a free pair of $99 to $149 headphones thrown in with the mic options available. Head below for a closer look. 

Amazon Shure content creator bundle deals:

If the Shure options are little but too high-end for your needs, there are some other fantastic mics to look at that are also on sale right now. First up, we have Elgato’s Wave:3, which is as ideal for streaming in your gaming rig as it is for podcasting with app-based audio mixing. That’s on top of this ongoing deal on the Blue Yeti USB Microphone at up to 31% off the going rate. 

Shure MV7 USB/XLR Microphone features:

  • USB OR XLR CONNECTIONS: Dual USB;XLR output allows digital or analog recording
  • CLOSE MIC APPLICATIONS: Great for podcasting, recording, live streaming, and more
  • INTUITIVE TOUCH PANEL CONTROLS: Intuitive touch panel for control over gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting
  • BUILT-IN HEADPHONE OUTPUT: The Built-in headphone output allows for direct headphone monitoring while recording
  • RICH and NATURAL VOCAL REPRODUCTION: Optimized frequency response for rich and natural vocal reproduction

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Shure

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PreSonus debuts new podcast Revelator USB-C Mic and int...
Universal Audio taps legendary mic designer for new pro...
Deity VO-7U Podcast kit review: All you need in one box...
Save $40 on the HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone
Save 31% on a Blue Yeti USB Microphone at $90
Save 33% on a Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Rare Amazon price drops hit AKAI’s brilliant MPK ...
Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox controller has s...
Load more...
Show More Comments