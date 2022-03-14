Shure mics you see on every podcast are on sale today from $249 with FREE $99+ headphones

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on top-notch Shure podcasting microphone and headphone bundles. Many of the podcasts you listen to and watch every day use this gear and now’s your chance to bring some of it into your own setup at a discount. There are several different bundles available featuring Shure’s MV7 XLR and USB mics as well as the new model of the legendary SM7 (this one is just as good and a popular choice for music recording as well) on tap here, each of which are paired with a set of $99+ headphones. The savings are at least 15% off, but you’re essentially getting a free pair of $99 to $149 headphones thrown in with the mic options available. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon Shure content creator bundle deals:

Shure MV7X XLR Microphone $249 ($348 value) With SRH440A Over Ear Headphones

($348 value) Shure MV7 USB/XLR Microphone $299 (Reg. $348+) With SRH440A Over Ear Headphones

(Reg. $348+) Shure MV7 USB Podcasting Mic with tripod $319 (Reg. $368+) With SRH440A Over Ear Headphones

(Reg. $368+) Shure SM7B Vocal XLR Microphone $499 (Reg. $548) With SRH840A Over Ear Headphones

(Reg. $548)

If the Shure options are little but too high-end for your needs, there are some other fantastic mics to look at that are also on sale right now. First up, we have Elgato’s Wave:3, which is as ideal for streaming in your gaming rig as it is for podcasting with app-based audio mixing. That’s on top of this ongoing deal on the Blue Yeti USB Microphone at up to 31% off the going rate.

Shure MV7 USB/XLR Microphone features:

USB OR XLR CONNECTIONS: Dual USB;XLR output allows digital or analog recording

CLOSE MIC APPLICATIONS: Great for podcasting, recording, live streaming, and more

INTUITIVE TOUCH PANEL CONTROLS: Intuitive touch panel for control over gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting

BUILT-IN HEADPHONE OUTPUT: The Built-in headphone output allows for direct headphone monitoring while recording

RICH and NATURAL VOCAL REPRODUCTION: Optimized frequency response for rich and natural vocal reproduction

