Amazon’s Pro USB Condenser Mic with OLED display hits new all-time low at $55 (Reg. $101+)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Professional USB Condenser Microphone with OLED display for $54.88 shipped. This one spent most of last year up at $125 before dropping down in price over the last 3 months from about $101 to $65 in February. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. There are certainly some solid USB mic choices out there for less, like the now $40 HyperX SoloCast (full review here) or the similarly-priced Blue Snowball, but Amazon took it up a notch with this model. It has four recording pattern options, a metal construction, and a small on-board OLED display “easy readability” of setting selections. It is compatible with Windows and macOS machines right out of the box. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save some cash with the trusted and popular Blue Snowball USB microphone. This one features a less traditional, rounded form-factor, but it is a notable and popular option in the price category. You’re locked-in to a single pickup pattern on this model, although it is the one ideal for solo voice over, podcasting, and singing (for the most part), and it is a more basic solution, but it will work just fine for most applications and save some cash over Amazon’s model above.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch further, we spotted some solid bundle deals on Shure’s best-in-class podcasting mics just yesterday at Amazon. You can now land the USB or XLR models with what is essentially a free set of $99 or more headphones thrown in. All of the details are waiting for you right here.

More on the Amazon Basics Pro USB Condenser Mic:

Professional USB condenser mic with 3 condenser capsules for 4 different recording patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo…Durable metal construction (mesh grill, housing, and stand); silver color; OLED screen for easy readability of displayed info…Integrated headphone amplifier allows for zero-latency monitoring, complete with pattern selection, gain and volume control, and a microphone mute button…Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8 (including 8.1), Windows 7, and Mac OS X

