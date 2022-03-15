Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OXXO, Boxing Gym Story, Candleman, more

Tuesday’s best iOS app deals alongside some Mac options are now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to check out the $100 price drop we are now tracking on AirPods Max headphones as well as this deal on Apple’s white Magic Keyboards. As for the apps, highlights include titles like OXXO, Breathing Zone, Boxing Gym Story, Candleman, Worms Revolution, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MUSYNX: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GPS Tracks: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxing Gym Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $9 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baba Is You: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: NABOKI: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TeacherKit Classroom Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story 2: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on OXXO:

Ever evolving puzzle game. Hey, Hamster here! I create puzzle games for you: Scalak, Zenge, PUSH or Art Of Gravity. Group similar blocks. They like each other…Discover the game on your own, no tutorials! Rotate them like in no other game before.

