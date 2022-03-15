Bowflex’s adjustable 40-lb. SelectTech Kettlebell matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $199, it usually goes for closer to $150 these days and is now matching our previous mention at $50 off the going rate. Now on par with the Black Friday 2021 listing, this is also matching the Amazon all-time low. If you’re still looking to add some new pieces to your home gym, the SelectTech 840 is a notable options with an adjustable weight (from 8- to 40-pounds) using the top-mounted dial. The all-in-one nature allows it to replace up to six kettlebells, both saving space and delivering the ability to grow with you as you require more weight. It also features an “ergonomic” handle with molding the around metal plates and even includes access to 24 trainer-led exercises. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Best Buy customers. Head below the fold for more details.

While it is really six kettlebells in one, it’s clearly not the most affordable solution out there. If you don’t mind buying each kettlebell individually, you can save quite a bit with the Amazon Basics Cast Iron models. Starting from $22 Prime shipped on the 10-pound variant and going up from here, if you can manage with a couple non-adjustable weights, there’s cash to be saved with these.

If you need some new in-ears to get you through 2022 workouts, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are now 25% off the going rate at $150. They deliver spatial audio support alongside active noise cancellation, Ambient Mode, and a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance. Browse through our headphones guide for additional deals on wireless earbuds and more.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell features:

Reap the benefits of variable strength training with this Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. The single adjustable weight replaces six kettlebells and provides resistance ranging from 8 to 40 lbs. in a convenient space-saving design. A twist of the dial on this Bowflex 840 kettlebell lets you change the desired weight as you follow along with instructional videos or workout on your own.

