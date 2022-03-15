Dell’s latest XPS 13 workstation laptop falls to new low at $282 off

Amazon is currently offering the latest Dell XPS 13 9310 i7/32GB/2TB laptop for $1,947.60 shipped. Normally listed around $2,230 and launched last fall, this $282 in savings marks the lowest price we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $52. The XPS series of laptops by Dell are designed to pack a lot of punch in a small package. Running Intel’s 11th Gen i7-1195G7 quad-core processor with Iris Xe graphics, you’ll be able to do anything from office work to casual gaming. 32GB of system memory means you won’t run into any constraints when running even memory-intensive programs. The 2TB of SSD storage means you won’t have to worry about a lack of storage for a long time. You’ll be able to take advantage of the internet speeds of Wi-Fi 6 with the XPS 13. The 13.4-inch OLED 3.5K (3456×2160) touchscreen is compatible with Dolby Vision meaning you’ll experience better colors and contrast while enjoying your content. Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports allow you to expand the I/O of the laptop with a dock and both ports can provide the laptop with power.

With the lack of I/O provided on the XPS 13, you’ll want to grab a dock to get more. Check out this Thunderbolt 3 Dock by Tobenone for $215 when you clip the on-page coupon. This dock will add five USB Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, Ethernet, an SD/microSD reader, DisplayPort output, and a headset jack. Two of the USB Type-A ports are USB 3.0 5Gb/s while the two Type-C ports and one Type-A are USB 3.1 10GBb/s. The other Type-A ports are USB 2.0.

If you create a lot of content on your laptop, you may need more storage than the provided 2TB of SSD storage. Be sure to check out this deal on a Crucial X6 4TB USB-C Portable SSD for $342. While you won’t see speeds as fast as the NVMe storage in the laptop, you will see speeds upwards of 800MB/s. You can also check out these deals on a Razer wireless headset and a HyperX wireless headset.

XPS 13 9310 i7/32GB/2TB features:

The All-New XPS 13 9310 lightweight touchscreen laptop is meticulously constructed with machined aluminum and a carbon fiber palm rest and features a stunning 16:10 4-sided Infinity-Edge display. The latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 is strong, as well as impact and scratch resistance. Get immersed in your content, movies and games with vivid, true-to-life color on the new 3.5k (3456 x 2160) OLED display. Eyesafe® intelligently manages light energy at the source – selectively reducing harmful blue light and dispersing it across the light spectrum. A built in lid sensor allows you to open the lid and power up in milliseconds, no matter what power-state you are in. Elements like the touchscreen display, keys and touchpad are all larger for an easier, more optimized user experience. The XPS features a 6.8% larger 16:10 display, 17% larger touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with larger key caps.

