Save on Razer’s ultralight wireless gaming mouse at $50 (29% off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Orochi V2 Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Normally offered at $70, as it goes for on Razer’s store, this 29% discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked for this mouse and is the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Boasting a battery life upwards of 950 hours, the Orochi V2 weighs less than 60 grams to not slow down your reflexes. There are two wireless modes built into the Orochi V2: Bluetooth for long battery life and Razer HyperSpeed for low-latency gaming. The Razer 5G Advanced 18K DPI optical sensor the Orochi V2 is built on provides accurate and fast-tracking. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

One product Razer makes to complement their mice is the Universal Grip Tape for $10. It may seem weird at first, but this product makes sense. When you’re gaming you could have issues with your fingers slipping and clicking the wrong button. Mice are made of plastic and it happens. This tape gives some extra grip to your mouse and can help your fingers index where they are without needing to look.

Be sure to check out this deal on a SteelSeries QcK RGB Prism gaming mouse pad for $35. The RGB lighting surrounding the mouse pad adds an interesting accent to your desktop. You can also check out these deals on Samsung, GIGABYTE, and BenQ gaming monitors starting at $390. Each of these monitors features a 1440p resolution and high refresh rates. There are also deals going on for SteelSeries gaming mice from $35.

Razer Orochi V2 Ultralight Gaming Mouse features:

With new gold-plated contact points, the switches are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, so you can enjoy crisp execution that’s just as consistent

Built for the gaming and work grind, it lasts up to 950 hours on Bluetooth and up to 425 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, and can go for ages before its batteries need replacing.

Enjoy responsive, pixel-precise aim with an improved sensor that flawlessly tracks your movement with zero spinouts.

