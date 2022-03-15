Take advantage of 240Hz refresh rates with Samsung’s 1440p Odyssey monitor at $140 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung G7 Odyssey 27-inch curved WQHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Normally priced around $640, this $140 in savings marks the lowest price of the year and it also matches the all-time low we’ve seen. Running at a 240Hz refresh rate, the G7 gaming monitor is the perfect addition to your gaming setup. The 1000R curve of this monitor increases immersion while also providing some eye strain relief. This monitor also features NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support so your games will always feel smooth without stutters or tearing. HDR 600 means you will experience great brightness and contrast. Overall, the Odyssey G7 is a powerful monitor at an affordable price.

If you want to save some desk space, check out this desk monitor mount by MOUNTUP for $24.70 with the on-page coupon clipped. This monitor mount can clamp to your desk with a C-Clamp or grommet clamp. The VESA plate is detachable from the mount for quick installation and servicing. You can adjust the monitor height, tilt, rotation, and swivel simply by loosening screws. An included cable management clip will also hold the Allen keys that you need to make adjustments.

Looking for more products to build out or upgrade your gaming area? Check out this deal on a SteelSeries QcK RGB Prism gaming mouse pad for $35. This is a new low price we’ve seen for this mouse pad. You can also save on an ASUS ROG Claymore II Modular Gaming Keyboard for $229.50. This keyboard comes with a removable Numpad and can operate in both wired and wireless modes.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch Curved WQHD 240Hz Monitor features:

A fraction of a second can be the difference between your destruction, or your enemy’s. With Odyssey’s grey to grey 1ms response time, you can be sure that you’re receiving information as fast as technologically possible.

From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing.

Topping leaderboards never looked or felt so smooth. With Odyssey’s rapid 240hz refresh rate, you have up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen.

