UGREEN’s USB-C hub packs 4K60 HDMI, 100W USB-C PD passthrough, more at $17.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 30G8Q5FZ at checkout. Normally $27, today’s deal saves nearly $10 to deliver one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on this hub. While Apple might have brought back HDMI and SD to its latest MacBook Pro lineup, it’s still notably missing USB-A and native microSD support. You’ll find that this USB-C hub delivers the ability to plug in up to two USB-A devices, 4K60 HDMI (for dual monitor usage on M1 Pro/Max), both SD and microSD, as well as up to 100W of USB-C PD charging passthrough. Plus, since it’s a cable-based dongle it won’t interfere with MagSafe charging should you need that. Keep reading for more.

Of course, instead of spending over $17 on a multi-port hub, you could pick up a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $7 at Amazon. Sure, it’s not quite as versatile as a full-fledged dock, but with these adapters being so low-cost, you can just leave them on printer cables, mouse dongles, or anything else around the house to convert older tech to work with USB-C.

Don’t forget that right now you can save $200 on Apple’s latest laptops. As a recent convert from a 2019 i9-powered MacBook Pro to the 14-inch M1 Pro, it’s well worth switching if you’re in the market for a new computer. With all-day battery life, blazing-fast processing power, and the new XDR display, right now is a great time to pick one up.

UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Perform at 4K@60Hz Resolution: UGREEN USB-C Hubs support 4K video output at 60 Hz. That refresh rate guarantees smooth scrolling on supported monitors, almost every other hub maxes out at 30 Hz, which addressing a major, longtime drawback of this category.(Note:The 4K@60Hz only available for laptops with DisplayPort 1.4 and 8K enabled)

