WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drives: Save on drives 3TB+ from $62

Amazon is currently offering a selection of WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drives from $61.99 shipped. The main standouts from these deals are the 10TB and 12TB capacity drives which have hit their lowest prices of $204.99 and $248.99 respectively. All the other drives are at the lowest price we’ve seen for the year 2022 so far. Spinning at 7,200RPM, these hard drives are specifically designed for use inside a Network Attached Storage (NAS) server with eight bays. Able to support 180TB/yr of workload, the WD Red Plus drives feature 1,000,000 hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF). WD is marketing these drives towards those running small to medium-sized businesses for the relatively small maximum bay size recommended. These drives also run WD’s NASware firmware that specifically increases performance in these smaller NAS arrays. Keep reading for more deals on WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drives.

WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drive deals:

If you don’t need a full NAS of storage but would benefit from some extra storage, be sure to check out this deal on a Crucial X6 4TB for $342. You’ll see speeds upwards of 800MB/s which will be faster than these previously mentioned hard drives. You’ll also have the benefit of the storage being solid-state, so you can move around without fear of damaging it. You can also stop by our best PC gaming deals hub to find some new PC accessories for your office or gaming setup.

WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drive features:

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred ✕ (8760 / recorded power-on hours))

Packed with power to handle the small- to medium-sized business NAS environments and increased workloads for SOHO customers, WD Red Plus is ideal for archiving and sharing, as well as RAID array rebuilding on systems using ZFS and other file systems.

Stream, backup, share, and organize your digital content with a NAS and WD Red Plus drives designed to effortlessly share content with the devices at your home or business. NASware 3.0 technology increases your drives’ compatibility with your existing network and devices. For larger businesses with up to 24-bays, count on WD Red Pro drives to deliver exceptional performance.

