Kick back and relax in a Zero Gravity outdoor lounge chair this spring from $104, today only

-
wootZero Gravity
From $104 $106

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Zero Gravity lounge chairs priced from $104 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Zero Gravity Chair with 500-pound Weight Capacity for $106.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $145 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never sat in a Zero Gravity chair, it’s a unique experience. This chair has a 500 pound capacity thanks to its steel tube frame and premium elastic cord. It features a full-on reclining function that also allows you to lock it in almost any position, making for a comfortable experience all around. Check out the other options on sale at Woot then head below for more.

If you’re not quite ready to drop over $100 on a lawn chair, then consider instead checking out the GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker. While it might not recline the same, it does have a built-in rocking mechanism that makes it more fun to sit at baseball or soccer games this spring. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, it’s over $30 below today’s lead deal and will still be a solid buy to enjoy sitting outside this spring.

Are you planning on picking up a new chair to use while camping? Well, be sure to bring Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station with you while it’s on sale for $195.50 right now. Down from $250, this is a rare discount on a solid portable power station.

Zero Gravity Lounge Chair features:

  • Zero Gravity Chair for Heavy People: Anti gravity chair supports up to 500 lbs. Sturdy steel tube frame, premium quality elastic cord, and durable polyester fabric make this heavy-duty zero gravity chair is sturdy enough for heavy people
  • Adjustable Reclining Position: This outdoor recliner designed with easy locking levers adjust and lock the lounge chairs to any position from upright to fully laid-back. Patented & Easiest locking mechanism on the market.
  • Comfortable Design: The outdoor reclining chair designed with full padded seating, removable pillow for both head and lumbar support. This reclining lawn chair also has a folding sliding side table for resting your phone or drink on

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Zero Gravity

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Take the Macmission 100 e-bike to work with 47-mile ran...
Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, ...
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make ...
Ditch gas and oil with this 20V cordless electric leaf ...
Review: NZXT Function keyboard and Lift mouse are solid...
SteelSeries Rival 5 and Esports Mini gaming mice on sal...
UGREEN’s USB-C hub packs 4K60 HDMI, 100W USB-C PD...
Consumer Reports 1-year magazine subs now 45% off + mor...
Load more...
Show More Comments