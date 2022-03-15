Kick back and relax in a Zero Gravity outdoor lounge chair this spring from $104, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Zero Gravity lounge chairs priced from $104 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Zero Gravity Chair with 500-pound Weight Capacity for $106.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $145 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never sat in a Zero Gravity chair, it’s a unique experience. This chair has a 500 pound capacity thanks to its steel tube frame and premium elastic cord. It features a full-on reclining function that also allows you to lock it in almost any position, making for a comfortable experience all around. Check out the other options on sale at Woot then head below for more.

If you’re not quite ready to drop over $100 on a lawn chair, then consider instead checking out the GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker. While it might not recline the same, it does have a built-in rocking mechanism that makes it more fun to sit at baseball or soccer games this spring. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, it’s over $30 below today’s lead deal and will still be a solid buy to enjoy sitting outside this spring.

Are you planning on picking up a new chair to use while camping? Well, be sure to bring Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station with you while it’s on sale for $195.50 right now. Down from $250, this is a rare discount on a solid portable power station.

Zero Gravity Lounge Chair features:

Zero Gravity Chair for Heavy People: Anti gravity chair supports up to 500 lbs. Sturdy steel tube frame, premium quality elastic cord, and durable polyester fabric make this heavy-duty zero gravity chair is sturdy enough for heavy people

Adjustable Reclining Position: This outdoor recliner designed with easy locking levers adjust and lock the lounge chairs to any position from upright to fully laid-back. Patented & Easiest locking mechanism on the market.

Comfortable Design: The outdoor reclining chair designed with full padded seating, removable pillow for both head and lumbar support. This reclining lawn chair also has a folding sliding side table for resting your phone or drink on

