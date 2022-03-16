Amazon offers rare limited price drop on 8Bitdo’s NES-style Switch Arcade Stick at $75.50

As part of its Lightning deal offerings, Amazon is offering a rare price drop on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $75.59 shipped. This deal will be available for another 6 hours (at the time of writing) or until stock sells out. Regularly $90 and rarely ever going on sale, this is 16% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. As you might know from our launch coverage and hands-on review, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo look alongside customizable button mapping, a universal mounting plate for optionally swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks, and more. It is completely wireless over Bluetooth or via the 2.4G receiver. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

While it doesn’t come with the NES-style look to it, you can save even more with the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini. This officially licensed offering includes much of the same arcade-style button layout at $50 shipped, just in a more plain gray housing. 

Speaking of rare deals, Amazon is still offering a new all-time low on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console. Regularly $50, you can now bring home this playable collectible at $42.50 shipped. But there’s no telling how long this offer will last, so jump on it now while you still can. Head over to our games/apps deal hub for more. 

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows.
  • Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros
  • Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually
  • Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks
  • Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

Show More Comments