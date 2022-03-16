Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cosmic Frontline AR, Starlight, Movie Maker Pro, more

All of your midweek iOS app deals are now up for the taking alongside the desktop software deals. You’ll also want to browse through today’s Anker charging gear event as well as offers on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pros and iPad Air 4, but for now it’s all about the app deals. Highlights include titles like Cosmic Frontline AR, Sliding Puzzle, Starlight – Explore the Stars, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dragon Flight Simulator Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story2: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bluetooth+ for Blackmagic: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Super Starship: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MUSYNX: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GPS Tracks: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxing Gym Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $9 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baba Is You: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More on Cosmic Frontline AR:

Ascend to the stars, colonize new worlds and conquer enemy planets. Build your massive spaceship fleet and get ready for the largest battle the galaxy has ever seen. Learn the best tactics, turn the tide of war with the right strategy. Knowing when to defend and when to attack can be the difference between victory and defeat. Plan your moves wisely as you might not have many. Dominate your opponents in monumental spaceship battles. The fate of the galaxy rests in your hands. Be bold or be destroyed!

