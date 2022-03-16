beyerdynamic’s CREATOR 24 bundle includes a 24-bit USB mic + headphones at $99 (Reg. $178)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the beyerdynamic CREATOR 24 FOX USB Microphone + DT 240 PRO Headphones Bundle for $99 shipped with the code 38FBQA622 at checkout. For comparison, the headphones would run you $79 at Amazon while the microphone costs $99, for a combined total of $178. For comparison, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked on the bundle and beats our previous mention from last year by an additional $50. This bundle gives content creators or podcasters everything needed to produce high-quality audio for voiceovers or recordings. The headphones offers a professional design with “tuning for pure and precise reproduction.” On the microphone side, you’ll find it connects to a computer with a single USB cable and offers 24-bit/96kHz studio-grade quality without the need of an external audio interface. Keep reading for more.

You don’t have to spend $99 to get a solid audio setup though. If you’re on a tighter budget, check out the Blue Snowball iCE that’s available at Amazon for $40 right now. Sure, it doesn’t have 24-bit/96kHz quality like the mic above, but if you’re recording for YouTube, that’s not necessary at all, meaning Blue’s alternative is still a solid choice at a few more budget-friendly price.

Unsure what to expect from beyerdynamic? Well, we recently went hands-on with the some of the brand’s other gear, including the open-back DT 900 PRO X headphones and the M 70 PRO X dynamic microphone. After checking that out, don’t forget that Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup is on sale for $200 off at Amazon right now, making today a great time to upgrade your desk setup.

beyerdynamic’s USB Microphone + Headphone Bundle features::

Bundle consisting of: FOX USB Microphone, DT 240 PRO Headphones, Cubase LE 9.5 License

Circumaural, professional headphones in compact design

Powerful transducers to suit any studio and mobile application

24 Bit 96 kHz studio grade quality as in professional recording studios

Accurate signal conversion by a large diaphragm condensor capsule

