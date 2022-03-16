beyerdynamic’s CREATOR 24 bundle includes a 24-bit USB mic + headphones at $99 (Reg. $178)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the beyerdynamic CREATOR 24 FOX USB Microphone + DT 240 PRO Headphones Bundle for $99 shipped with the code 38FBQA622 at checkout. For comparison, the headphones would run you $79 at Amazon while the microphone costs $99, for a combined total of $178. For comparison, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked on the bundle and beats our previous mention from last year by an additional $50. This bundle gives content creators or podcasters everything needed to produce high-quality audio for voiceovers or recordings. The headphones offers a professional design with “tuning for pure and precise reproduction.” On the microphone side, you’ll find it connects to a computer with a single USB cable and offers 24-bit/96kHz studio-grade quality without the need of an external audio interface. Keep reading for more.
You don’t have to spend $99 to get a solid audio setup though. If you’re on a tighter budget, check out the Blue Snowball iCE that’s available at Amazon for $40 right now. Sure, it doesn’t have 24-bit/96kHz quality like the mic above, but if you’re recording for YouTube, that’s not necessary at all, meaning Blue’s alternative is still a solid choice at a few more budget-friendly price.
Unsure what to expect from beyerdynamic? Well, we recently went hands-on with the some of the brand’s other gear, including the open-back DT 900 PRO X headphones and the M 70 PRO X dynamic microphone. After checking that out, don’t forget that Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup is on sale for $200 off at Amazon right now, making today a great time to upgrade your desk setup.
beyerdynamic’s USB Microphone + Headphone Bundle features::
- Bundle consisting of: FOX USB Microphone, DT 240 PRO Headphones, Cubase LE 9.5 License
- Circumaural, professional headphones in compact design
- Powerful transducers to suit any studio and mobile application
- 24 Bit 96 kHz studio grade quality as in professional recording studios
- Accurate signal conversion by a large diaphragm condensor capsule
