Bosch 10-inch Axial-Glide miter saw is both compact and accurate at $491.50 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 10-inch Glide Double Bevel Compound Miter Saw at $491.52 shipped. Down from $600 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in the past year. Using the Bosch-exclusive Axial-Glide system, this miter saw allows for more accurate crosscuts and better alignment for wider boards. This is something that many sliding miter saws struggle with and is the primary reason I got rid of my cheaper saw several months ago. It also allows you to cut on a double bevel and is compound, meaning you can bevel and miter at the same time. However, the headlining feature for this miter saw is the Axial-Glide system, but for a different reason. It allows the saw to take up to 10-inches less space than a standard sliding miter saw, which allows it to be used in far more compact workspaces. Keep reading for more.

While the Bosch Glide is considered one of the best miter saws on the market, you might not need everything it has to offer. You could instead check out the Metabo HPT 12-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw. It is also double bevel like today’s lead deal and is compound, meaning it can do just about everything the Bosch above. However, it has a much larger footprint and won’t be quite as accurate when fully extended. Coming in at $399 though, it offers plenty of capability for the price and would be a solid choice for any workshop.

If you’re outfitting your workshop with new tools, then you should likely invest in some security gear to keep everything safe. Right now the Ring Alarm Pro, which doubles as an eero Wi-Fi 6 router and even has cellular fallback should the internet go out, is on sale for $240. This is a full $60 below its normal going rate and makes now a great time to secure your workshop.

Bosch 10-inch Axial-Glide Miter Saw:

ACCURACY: The Bosch-exclusive Axial-Glide System allows wider cross cuts and better alignment

CONVENIENCE: Featuring large, upfront metal bevel controls and Square lock precision fences for precise, quick and easy adjustments. Complete with dust collection chute and vacuum adapter for easy cleanup.

CONTROL: This miter saw provides accuracy and cutting control at all angles. Crown chop lock locks head in place for maximum chop cutting capacity for upright base moulding and nested crown. Depth Front-to-Back, Not Including Arm: 30 inch

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!