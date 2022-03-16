Show off your graphics card with the Cooler Master Vertical Mounting Kit for $25 off

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit for $44.99 shipped. Normally offered for $65, this 31% discount marks the lowest price that we can find this kit offered at. While some PC cases come with the ability to vertically mount your graphics card, most do not. This is a feature that many case manufacturers will use to upsell their cases. Now you can proudly display your GPU with this kit. Included are a riser cable and the mounting plates. Your case will need at least seven PCI slots for this kit to work. It should also be noted that the PCIe riser cable included is only rated for Gen 3.0 speeds. Depending on the case design, you can have your GPU outputs in line with the case or recessed within.

With new CPUs and GPUs being as powerful as they are, good cooling is more important than ever. Check out the Noctua NF-P12 redux High-Performance Cooling Fan for $15. This 4-pin 120mm fan is the perfect addition to your case should you have any openings. This fan is specifically designed to provide high pressure and airflow for use on CPU coolers or radiators. You will also benefit from next to no noise coming from this fan. Even though $15 is a bit pricy for a single fan, with a name like Noctua behind it, it is worth it for its reliability and quietness.

Want to get some RGB lighting for your office? Be sure to check out this deal on a 16.4-foot Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip for $9.50. You can control the strip with either the built-in control box or a wireless remote. You can also check out our best PC gaming deals hub for all the latest when it comes to PC accessories and equipment.

Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit features:

The vertical graphics card holder Kit allows vertical installation of a GPU to better show off the visual design of the GPU and its cooler.

The position of the GPU can move back and forth to allow cables to pass through chassis with either closed or open PCI slots.

A high quality Cooler Master version 2 riser cable completes the vertical GPU holder package.

The newly revised vertical graphics card holder kit fits all standard ATX chassis with at least 7 available PCI slots.

