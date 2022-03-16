ElevationLab launches 25% off flash sale with iPhone docks, AirTag cases, more

ElevationLab has launched its latest flash sale today, taking 25% off its entire collection of Apple accessories for Saint Patrick’s Day. You’ll need to spend $25 in order to take advantage of the savings applied by using code LUCKYCHARMS at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new ElevationDock 5 iPhone Mount at $29.97. Normally fetching $40, this is $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Having just launched back in December, we have only seen one discount before on the brand’s new iPhone dock so far. Refreshed with USB-C on the other end of its Lightning cable, the adjustable dock has a CNC-machined stainless steel knob for adjusting the angle. Head below for more.

Alongside the highlight we noted above, the flash sale carries over to all of ElevationLab’s accessories. Ranging from its classic and oh so popular Anchor headphone mount to all-new releases for your iPhone and more, this sale is packed with plenty of chances to save. And for the items that aren’t over the $25 minimum themselves, you can bundle several items to lock-in the 25% off discount.

If you need a USB-C charger to go on the other side of the ElevationDock 5, Anker just launched its latest Amazon sale headlined by its new Nano Pro 20W Wall Adapter. Starting at $11, all of the accessories are up for grabs right here.

ElevationDock 5 iPhone Mount features:

Now with USB-C: It’s the fastest charging dock for iPhone. Deep, comfortable 18° back angle with ±4° adjustment. Lightning connector flexes under high torque so your phone won’t flop forward. Beautifully CNC-machined stainless steel knobs, weighted with inserts, full soft silicone overmolded body. NanoPad underside locks to smooth surfaces via micro air-suction for one-handed undocking. Has two levels of holding power.

