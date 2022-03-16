Secure your home with the eufy smart fingerprint reader lock for $36 off

The official EufyHome storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi Fingerprint Deadbolt for $183.59 shipped. Normally offered at $220, this 17% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen this lock for this year. Featuring a fingerprint reader, you can unlock your door in seconds without the need for keys, which can be a pain to deal with. Along with the fingerprint reader, you can use a passcode, your phone, or a physical key to unlock this deadbolt. An IP65 rating means it can withstand the elements without issue. Information about the fingerprints the lock has is stored locally so there isn’t a concern about that data being stored on the cloud. When the batteries begin to run low, you can recharge them over a microUSB cable. This lock is certified by BHMA to work even after locking and unlocking 250,000 times. Eufy boasts an install time of just 10 minutes with a screwdriver.

If you don’t want to make the jump to a smart lock, Eufy has you covered. Its Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime is available for $100 when you clip the on-page coupon. The video doorbell is powered by the existing wiring so you will need to be comfortable doing that kind of work. The camera captures a 2K resolution video at a 4:3 aspect ratio to see more of the surrounding area. You can also set monitoring zones to reduce the false alerts you get sent to your phone. It can also identify where it is a person or animal at your door.

Be sure to check out this deal on a meross Outdoor Smart Plug for $18. The two outlets built in to this plug are individually addressable making it perfect for Christmas lights and such. You can also visit our smart home hub for all the latest deals in smart home lighting and security.

Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch and Wi-Fi features:

Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

With its all-new Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control Smart Lock from absolutely anywhere via the eufy Security app.

With a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame, Smart Lock is tested to handle the comings and goings of a busy household for over 30 years. The IP65 rating ensures that come rain or shine, your front door is protected.

