Add 16.4-feet of Govee’s RGBIC LED strip lighting to your setup for just $9.50 (Reg. $20)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Light Strip for $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. With RGBIC technology in tow, this LED strip allows you to display multiple colors at the same time for a more customizable setup. There are six brightness settings to choose from and you can either use the built-in controller box or wireless remote to customize settings. On top of that, there’s a sleep mode that allows the strip to remain at 1% while you drift off to sleep and eventually turn off. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up this 100-pack of LED light strip clips. Available on Amazon for $5.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, this is the most reliable way to ensure your LED strip doesn’t fall down when mounted. I just tried to use the double-sided tape on a Govee strip for an install, and ended up reverting to using clips like this as the tape gave way just a few minutes after it was put up, so having them on hand is crucial for a permanent install.

Looking for smart lighting? Earlier this week we found some additional Govee discounts that you’ll want to check out. Pricing starts at $55 and both the brand’s neon LED light strip as well as its smart RGB table lamp are discounted right now.

Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip features:

RGBIC Technology: With built-in IC chips, the LED strip lights can display more than one color simultaneously, similar to a rainbow. With 6 Brightness of lighting modes and over 33 color choices, you can enjoy vibrant rainbow effects anywhere in your home. (Note: APP NOT supported)

Dual Control: Manage your led lights easily from the comfort of your couch with a remote control. With the control box and remote controller, you can power the lights on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors at the touch of a button.

Scene Modes: With 11 scenes, you can always create a stunning backdrop for intimate get-togethers or lively parties. Use Govee RGBIC strip lights to create the perfect ambiance for you and that special someone.

