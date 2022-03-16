Greenworks’ 14-inch 10A electric corded dethatcher falls to best price in months at $99

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 14-inch 10A Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $99 shipped. You’ll find that a similar model costs $129 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. If you’re ready to get the lawn prepared to grow this spring, a dethatcher can help remove layers of dead grass to let things grow much easier. Without using any gas or oil, this dethatcher is powered by an extension cord and electric motor. It features a 3-position depth adjustment as well as a 14-inch path and stainless steel tines. Keep reading for additional information.

Don’t forget to grab an extension cord to power your new dethatcher. Right now you can grab a 20-foot extension cord rated for 13A of power on Amazon for $17.50. Since today’s deal only draws up to 10A of power, this is a great choice that won’t break the bank when picking it up with some of your savings.

Be sure to check out Anker’s new PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station as well to use as a backup battery should you need it. It’s on sale for $195.50 today which is down from its $250 normal going rate.

Greenworks 10A 14-inch Dethatcher features:

The Greenworks 10 Amp 14 in. Dethatcher provides power without the hassle of gas, oil or fumes. Quickly remove layers of dead growth or matted materials to help keep your grass healthy and growing, use the 3-position depth adjustment to control debris removal for continuous lawn health and clear a wide 14 in. path with the stainless-steel tines. The ergonomic adjustable handle provides user comfort throughout the job to help reduce fatigue. When the job is done fold the handles for compact stores. This reliable dethatcher will keep your yard in its best shape season after season.

